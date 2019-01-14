Meet Gabrielle Parker: The Young Baller with Big Dreams

Joe Gallagher@joesgallagherFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2019

Gabrielle Parker is a young baller with big dreams.

The nine-year-old shows off her skills at the Players Development Academy in New Jersey, and she posts her best tricks online to inspire others.

"I want to be the best ever," she said. "I want to change women's soccer and make the game more exciting to watch."

