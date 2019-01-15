Leganes vs. Real Madrid: Copa Del Rey Leg 2 Live Stream, Odds, TV Info

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid are in a commanding position heading into the second leg of their last-16 Copa del Rey clash with Leganes.

Los Blancos produced a strong display in the first meeting between these two sides at the Santiago Bernabeu, as they won 3-0 to effectively secure their spot in the quarter-finals of the competition.

It means manager Santiago Solari may use this game as a chance to take a look at some other members of his squad and it'll be intriguing to see if Isco features after his continued omission by the coach.

Leganes will hope an early goal will unsettle Madrid and give them an opportunity of getting back into the tie, meaning the atmosphere should still be spiky at Butarque. Here is how the bookmakers view this one, the information needed on where to watch the encounter and a preview of what's to come.

Date: Wednesday, January 16

Time: 8:30 p.m. (GMT), 3:30 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S.), BT Sport 3 (UK)

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), BT Sport website (UK)



Preview

After a difficult beginning to 2019, the win over Leganes in the Copa provided some relief for Solari and barring a miraculous turnaround, secured Los Blancos' spot in the last eight.

The competition has been a platform for some of Madrid's younger players to develop this season and Vinicius Jr. has certainly benefitted from it. With the pressure not as intense in these fixtures when compared to La Liga or the UEFA Champions League, the young Brazilian has been given license to express himself.

The results have been wonderful to watch at times, with Vinicius not only lighting up games with his quick feet and dynamism, but making a productive impression too:

One of the main talking points in the buildup to this game will undoubtedly be the status of Isco, as he continues to be ignored by Solari.

The midfielder has yet to start a La Liga game under the current coach and having featured in the previous round of the Copa, was left on the bench for the first leg of this tie. Despite a midfield injury crisis for the game on Sunday against Real Betis, he was again an unused substitute.

"We are who we are and today I want to focus on the serious game we played," he said when asked about Isco after the 2-1 win over Betis, per Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC. "There is nothing personal involved. We all do our best, coaches too. They can all play, they are all part of the squad."

Spanish football journalist Graham Hunter joked about what Solari may be saying behind closed doors:

Despite the talent Isco possesses, at the moment it's difficult to argue with Solari's marginalisation of him from a results basis:

With a three-goal lead secure, Solari will surely give the midfielder some game time at Butarque. It may also be a chance for some other young players to cement places in the side, with Dani Ceballos, Federico Valverde and Sergio Reguilon playing their part in the win over Betis.

Leganes will be on the front foot early on and have it in them to beat illustrious sides at home, having turned over Barcelona earlier in the campaign. However, the deficit they have to make up is too big and it's easy to see this encounter eventually fizzling out.

Prediction: Leganes 1-1 Real Madrid