Eagles' Alshon Jeffery on Crucial Drop vs. Saints: 'I Let My Teammates Down'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Alshon Jeffery #17 of the Philadelphia Eagles is consoled by Nick Foles #9 after allowing a pass to go through his hands that led to an interception late in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Eagles 20-14. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery took full responsibility for his team's 20-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Sunday's NFC Divisional Round Game.

"I let my teammates down," he told reporters. "I let the city of Philadelphia down. That's on me. We'll be back next year for sure. One play don't define me. I mean, all of the greats, they have missed game-winning shots. ... So it happens. It's part of football. I just hated the way it happened in the playoffs and it was the final moment."

It appeared as if the Eagles were going to steal a victory when Wil Lutz missed a field goal that would have put the Saints ahead by nine in the final minutes. Nick Foles directed the visitors into New Orleans territory, but his final pass of the game deflected off Jeffery's hands and right to cornerback Marshon Lattimore for an interception.

Like Cody Parkey's missed field goal in the NFC Wild Card Game that sent the Eagles into the second round, all the blame doesn't go to one player.

Philadelphia went ahead 14-0 in the first quarter but failed to pull away as its offense continuously stalled for the rest of the game. The defense also couldn't stop Michael Thomas, who finished with 12 catches for 171 yards and a score.

Still, it was Jeffery's drop that will surely linger in the minds of Eagles fans as their season came to an abrupt end.

Related

    Eagles Have a Decision to Make

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Eagles Have a Decision to Make

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    What Should Eagles Do with Foles?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    What Should Eagles Do with Foles?

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Foles Not 'Going to Worry About' Future with Eagles

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Foles Not 'Going to Worry About' Future with Eagles

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    2019 NFL FA: 17 May Have Played Last Game with Eagles

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    2019 NFL FA: 17 May Have Played Last Game with Eagles

    glenn erby
    via Eagles Wire