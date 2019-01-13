B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ Tucker Wears Gators Air Jordan 4 and More

Harry Aaron/Getty Images

There were seven games on the NBA schedule Sunday, giving some of the best players in the league the opportunity to show off their kicks.

Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler, Lonzo Ball and Ben Simmons were among those who didn't disappoint.

PJ Tucker Got His Hands on the Gators Air Jordan 4

PJ Switched to the Hare Air Jordan 7

Stephen Curry Is the Heart of the Town

Double Seven, Luka

Jimmy Butler with the Air Jordan XX9 Low in New York

N7 KD 6's for Michael Beasley Tonight

Lonzo Ball with the Big Baller Brand ZO2.19 Colorway He Had for Christmas

Iconic Colorway for Lance Stephenson

Brandon Ingram Is Part of the Adidas Basketball Club

Ben Simmons with One More Assist in New York

Yeezy 700 Mauve for Born Ready

There are six games Monday, and fans will have the chance to see the likes of Anthony Davis, James Harden, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving, among others, don the shoes of their choice.