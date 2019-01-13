B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ Tucker Wears Gators Air Jordan 4 and More

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ Tucker Wears Gators Air Jordan 4 and MoreJanuary 14, 2019
There were seven games on the NBA schedule Sunday, giving some of the best players in the league the opportunity to show off their kicks.
Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler, Lonzo Ball and Ben Simmons were among those who didn't disappoint.
PJ Tucker Got His Hands on the Gators Air Jordan 4
B/R Kicks @brkicks
PJ Tucker wearing the “Gators” Air Jordan 4 PE against Orlando. https://t.co/CglBLeN78s
PJ Switched to the Hare Air Jordan 7
SoleCollector.com @SoleCollector
P.J. Tucker changed into “Hare” Jordan 7s. What’s the most underrated Air Jordan colorway of all-time? 📸: Fernando Medina https://t.co/DHYCxOBezR
Stephen Curry Is the Heart of the Town
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@StephenCurry30 wearing the Under Armour Curry 6 “Heart of the Town” against Dallas. https://t.co/WeONWQsZPu
Double Seven, Luka
Jimmy Butler with the Air Jordan XX9 Low in New York
N7 KD 6's for Michael Beasley Tonight
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@Michael8easley wearing the Nike KD 6 “N7” against the Cavs. https://t.co/YRsZ8tzawI
Lonzo Ball with the Big Baller Brand ZO2.19 Colorway He Had for Christmas
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@ZO2_ wearing the Big Baller Brand ZO2.19 against Cleveland. https://t.co/Y6vaYnpLpY
Iconic Colorway for Lance Stephenson
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@StephensonLance brought out the Air Jordan 7 "Olympic" tonight. https://t.co/qcwQLc363f
Brandon Ingram Is Part of the Adidas Basketball Club
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@B_Ingram13 wearing the Adidas Marquee Boost Low PE against Cleveland. https://t.co/Aaohi1Pb8w
Ben Simmons with One More Assist in New York
NBA @NBA
Following the @sixers win at MSG, Ben Simmons (20p/22r/9a) gifts his @NBAKicks to young fans! #HereTheyCome #ThisIsWhyWePlay https://t.co/lUWAGVpGUe
Yeezy 700 Mauve for Born Ready
Complex Sneakers @ComplexSneakers
“Mauve” Yeezy 700s for Make ‘Em Dance Lance. 📸: @Lakers https://t.co/SueX4uxi6X
There are six games Monday, and fans will have the chance to see the likes of Anthony Davis, James Harden, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving, among others, don the shoes of their choice.
