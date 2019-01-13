B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ Tucker Wears Gators Air Jordan 4 and More

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2019

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 13: P.J. Tucker #17 of the Houston Rockets sports a pair of the rare Players Edition Florida Gators Air Jordan IVs in the second quarter at Amway Center on January 13, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry Aaron/Getty Images)
Harry Aaron/Getty Images

There were seven games on the NBA schedule Sunday, giving some of the best players in the league the opportunity to show off their kicks.

Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler, Lonzo Ball and Ben Simmons were among those who didn't disappoint.

          

PJ Tucker Got His Hands on the Gators Air Jordan 4

         

PJ Switched to the Hare Air Jordan 7

         

Stephen Curry Is the Heart of the Town

         

Double Seven, Luka

         

Jimmy Butler with the Air Jordan XX9 Low in New York

          

N7 KD 6's for Michael Beasley Tonight

       

Lonzo Ball with the Big Baller Brand ZO2.19 Colorway He Had for Christmas

         

Iconic Colorway for Lance Stephenson

          

Brandon Ingram Is Part of the Adidas Basketball Club

         

Ben Simmons with One More Assist in New York

         

Yeezy 700 Mauve for Born Ready

          

There are six games Monday, and fans will have the chance to see the likes of Anthony Davis, James Harden, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving, among others, don the shoes of their choice.

