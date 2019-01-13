Alshon Jeffery Reveals What Nick Foles Told Him After Crucial Drop vs. Saints

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Alshon Jeffery #17 of the Philadelphia Eagles is consoled by Nick Foles #9 after allowing a pass to go through his hands that led to an interception late in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Eagles 20-14. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
A dropped pass by Philadelphia Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery helped clinch a New Orleans Saints 20-14 win Sunday, and he didn't find much relief in the words from quarterback Nick Foles:

"We beat ourselves," Jeffery said after the game, per Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal.

The receiver finished with five catches and a team-high 63 receiving yards in the game, but his mistake led to a game-ending interception for the Saints:

Philadelphia was driving for a potential go-ahead touchdown in the closing minutes but never got another chance with the ball.

While he might be disappointed with his mistake at the end of Sunday's game, the city will likely forgive him based on his production before the dropped pass.

The 28-year-old has scored 15 touchdowns in 29 games during his two seasons with the Eagles, adding three touchdowns during last season's run to the Super Bowl. He finished with 73 receiving yards and a score in the upset win over the New England Patriots last February.

As one of the main reasons the Eagles won a title last season and got as far as they did this year, the team and their fans will likely let this one go.

The question is whether or not Jeffery will be able to forgive himself.

