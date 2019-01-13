Alshon Jeffery Reveals What Nick Foles Told Him After Crucial Drop vs. Saints

Alshon Jeffery Reveals What Nick Foles Told Him After Crucial Drop vs. SaintsJanuary 14, 2019
A dropped pass by Philadelphia Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery helped clinch a New Orleans Saints 20-14 win Sunday, and he didn't find much relief in the words from quarterback Nick Foles:
The ball slipped through Alshon Jeffrey’s hands, became an INT and QB Nick Foles immediately found him. What did Foles say? “He told me he loved playing w/ me and we wouldn’t have won a Super Bowl w/out me,” Jeffrey said. “Still, I let the city of Philadelphia down.”
"We beat ourselves," Jeffery said after the game, per Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal.
The receiver finished with five catches and a team-high 63 receiving yards in the game, but his mistake led to a game-ending interception for the Saints:
Philadelphia was driving for a potential go-ahead touchdown in the closing minutes but never got another chance with the ball.
While he might be disappointed with his mistake at the end of Sunday's game, the city will likely forgive him based on his production before the dropped pass.
The 28-year-old has scored 15 touchdowns in 29 games during his two seasons with the Eagles, adding three touchdowns during last season's run to the Super Bowl. He finished with 73 receiving yards and a score in the upset win over the New England Patriots last February.
As one of the main reasons the Eagles won a title last season and got as far as they did this year, the team and their fans will likely let this one go.
The question is whether or not Jeffery will be able to forgive himself.
