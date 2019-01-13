NFL Playoff Standings 2019: Post-Divisional Round Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Prior to the start of this week's divisional playoff games, it seemed most of the talk was about the underdogs.

The Indianapolis Colts had won 10 of 11 games and they were getting an opportunity to play the Kansas City Chiefs. After a hot start, the Chiefs closed the season with two losses in their final three games.

More than that hiccup at the end of the season, the Chiefs had lost 11 of their last 12 playoff games, including six straight at home.

The Dallas Cowboys had momentum as they went to Los Angeles, and the Rams had slowed down in the second half of the season after a dominant 8-0 first half. The Cowboys had perhaps the game's best running back in Ezekiel Elliott and the Rams gave up an NFL-worst 5.1 yards per rush during the regular season.

The Chargers had won every road game they played this season outside of the city of Los Angeles, and going on the road to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts was not supposed to be a problem for a team with Philip Rivers, Melvin Gordon, and Keenan Allen. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were not the players they had been in the past, and the New England dynasty was near the end.

All of those storylines were quickly dispatched. The Chiefs dominated with second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes running the show, and the maligned Kansas City defense frustrated Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck. The Chiefs advanced with a 31-13 triumph.

The Rams ran the ball all over the Dallas defense, and Los Angeles kept Elliott from having any kind of positive impact in the game. The second-seeded Rams advanced to the NFC title game by a 30-22 magin.

And the Patriots, who were supposedly finished? They scored 35 points in the first half and picked up a 41-28 triumph over the Chargers.

If the New England dynasty is finished, somebody needs to get the message to Brady and Bill Belichick.

The New Orleans Saints were the biggest favorite in the divisional playoffs over the Eagles, but the defending Super Bowl champions quickly built a 14-0 lead.

The Saints had to battle hard from behind, and took the lead after a long drive in the third period, but they did not play like the best team in the NFL during the regular season.

The Eagles were driving for a late lead, but Nick Foles pass went through the hands of wideout Alshon Jeffery, and that snuffed out the defending Super Bowl champions as the Saints picked up 20-14 victory.

NFL Rankings (based on seedings and regular-season records)

1. New Orleans Saints (NFC No. 1 seed, 13-3 record)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (AFC No. 1 seed, 12-4 record)

3. Los Angeles Rams (NFC No. 2 seed, 13-3 record)

4. New England Patriots (AFC No. 2 seed, 11-5 record)

The Chiefs will host the Patriots in the AFC title game, and OddsShark lists Kansas City as the early three-point favorite.

The two teams met at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts in Week 6, and the Patriots picked up a 43-40 victory.

The top-seeded Saints will host the second-seeded Rams in the NFC title game Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised by Fox. The Saints beat the Rams 45-35 in a Week 9 game at the Superdome.

The No. 1 seed Chiefs will have the home field advantage over the second-seeded Patriots, and that game will kick off at 6:40 p.m ET and will be televised by CBS.

The Saints are 3.5-point favorites, per OddsShark.

That website lists the Saints as +175 favorites to win the Super Bowl, followed by the Chiefs at +250. The Rams and Patriots are +350 to win the Super Bowl.