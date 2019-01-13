Philip Rivers After Chargers' Playoff Loss to Patriots: 'Get Up and Start Again'

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is already looking ahead to the offseason after his team's 41-28 loss to the New England Patriots in Sunday's AFC Divisional Round Game.

Rivers told reporters, "A lot of good this year, I think as the dust settles you can appreciate more of that. Certainly a disappointing finish. But you get up and start again."

Sunday's contest was essentially over by halftime, as the Chargers fell behind 35-7, although Rivers still put up solid numbers with 25-of-51 passing for 331 yards, three touchdowns and one interception as he played largely from behind.

It is hard to blame Rivers for the loss considering a Chargers defense that finished eighth in the league in points allowed and ninth in yards allowed struggled throughout the team's third consecutive road game.

The Patriots scored on seven of their first nine possessions as they put the game away and clinched a spot in their eighth straight AFC Championship Game.

The most notable thing from Rivers' comments is the suggestion he will be back for the 2019 campaign. He has a potential out on his contract for 2019, per Spotrac, and is 37 years old. However, he also threw for more than 4,000 yards for the sixth straight season and helped lead the Chargers to a 12-4 record.

It was their second consecutive year with a winning record after they went a combined 9-23 in 2015 and 2016. They are trending in the right direction, and Rivers is apparently ready to "get up and start again" with an eye on 2019.