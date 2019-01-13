Giannis Leads Bucks to Easy Win vs. Hawks Despite Trae Young's 26 Points

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks have fallen behind in the chase for the East's No. 1 seed.

Luckily, a trip to Atlanta came just in time.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and Eric Bledsoe had a 24-point, 10-assist double-double, leading the Bucks to a 133-114 victory over the Hawks on Sunday.

Milwaukee was coming off a disappointing road loss to the Washington Wizards, and Antetokounmpo responded by busting out an 18-point first half that helped keep the Bucks in the driver's seat throughout.

The Hawks did not lead again after Khris Middleton's layup gave Milwaukee a 22-21 lead with 5:23 remaining in the first quarter. Middleton had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Trae Young led the way with 26 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Atlanta.

What's Next?

The Bucks host the Miami Heat on Tuesday. The Hawks host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.