Luciano Spalletti Says 'Nobody Can Afford' to Sign Milan Skriniar from Inter

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti said on Sunday that defender Milan Skriniar will stay at the San Siro because no teams have the financial power to sign the 23-year-old.

"Skriniar is staying here; he is out of everybody's price range," he said, per Goal. "Nobody can afford him."

The Slovakia international has emerged as one of the most exciting defenders in Europe since joining Inter from Sampdoria in 2017.

Opta noted how he did not miss a minute of Serie A action last season:

Skriniar has become a rock at the back for Inter. He's strong, possesses good timing, is composed on the ball and can be relied upon to win back possession.

Scouted Football highlighted how Inter's defence has improved since his arrival:

His performances have led to speculation over his future, although the defender has taken to social media to shut down the rumours.

According to Richard Fay at the Manchester Evening News, Skriniar posted an Instagram story with his response to reported interest from Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. He wrote: "You write things that you don't even know. You are s--t. Now write an article on this."



Skriniar's contract with Inter Milan runs until June 2020. Karol Csonto, the defender's agent, told Tuttomercatoweb (h/t Joe Wright at Goal), there have been discussions over a renewal.

Spalletti has previously spoken about how much clubs may have to spend if they wanted to tempt Skriniar away from Inter, per Ben Gladwell at ESPN FC.

"If it's Barcelona, they will have to pay €100 million, and if I am them, I would pay a €20 million tip on top," he said. "And if I'm Real Madrid, the [€100 million] with a €40 million tip—that is how highly I rate Skriniar."

Spalletti's made it clear he has no interest in letting one of his key men go, but his words are unlikely to put off admirers if Skriniar maintains the level of performance he's shown during his time at the San Siro.