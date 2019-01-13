Manny Machado Rumors: White Sox 'Focused Their Attention' on Ex-Dodgers Star

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2019

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: Manny Machado #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers plays shortstop during the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 8, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. The Rockies defeated the Dodgers 4-2. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Rob Leiter/Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox "have focused their attention this past month" on free-agent shortstop Manny Machado, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday.

According to Nightengale, the Philadelphia Phillies are the top contenders to sign free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper after a Phillies contingent met with Harper on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The White Sox are hopeful they'll be the "only true remaining suitor" in the Machado sweepstakes if Harper were to sign with the Phillies.

    

