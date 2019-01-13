Manny Machado Rumors: White Sox 'Focused Their Attention' on Ex-Dodgers Star

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox "have focused their attention this past month" on free-agent shortstop Manny Machado, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday.

According to Nightengale, the Philadelphia Phillies are the top contenders to sign free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper after a Phillies contingent met with Harper on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The White Sox are hopeful they'll be the "only true remaining suitor" in the Machado sweepstakes if Harper were to sign with the Phillies.

