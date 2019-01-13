Tom Brady-Bill Belichick Dynasty Isn't Done Embarrassing Rest of NFL Just Yet

The game started with Old Man Brady and Old Man Belichick limping onto the field, taking their vitamins, tossing their crutches aside and embarking on the longest playoff-opening drive of their many years together.

The Patriots—portrayed so often in recent weeks as doers of pool aerobics and watchers of blood pressure—removed their bifocals and went 83 yards in 14 plays against a Chargers defense that smothered the Ravens a week ago. The drive lasted an astounding seven minutes, and 71-year-old Tom Brady converted four third downs along the way.

And like that, they reminded us what we always seem to forget: Nothing stops this team. Not even age. They are Jason. They are a vampire. They are the Terminator. They are impossible to kill.

Just when you count them out, they poke you in the eye. When you think Bill Belichick has lost it, he puts on a doctorate-level coaching clinic. If Brady has fallen off a cliff—hell, that is one gorgeous cliff.

Los Angeles tried that seven-defensive-backs defense that worked so well for it against Baltimore, and Belichick's scheme and Brady's execution obliterated it. They used a series of short passes and a physical running game that stretched the field horizontally, drew the Chargers to the line of scrimmage and then blew them off it.

It would only get worse, ending with a 41-28 score that was much closer than the game.

The Patriots will play at Kansas City next Sunday in the AFC title game. The matchup will be among the most interesting in recent years. The Chiefs have some of the brightest young stars in the game; the Patriots, well, don't. Brady may not really be 71, but he is 41, and their most dominant player of recent years, tight end Rob Gronkowski, has a body that ages in dog years.

Yet, for a team that was supposed to be getting knee replacements and telling everyone how they used to walk to school uphill both ways, boy do the Patriots look spritely all of a sudden.

They aren't ready for those social security checks just yet.

After Sunday's game, there was a rare moment of Brady showing his true feelings about how the Patriots are perceived outside of New England. When CBS's Tracey Wolfson asked Brady about playing the Chiefs, he responded: "It'll be a good game. They're a good team. We played them earlier this year. You know, I know everyone thinks we suck. Can't win any games. So, we'll see. It'll be fun."

Well, damn Tom.

That's how driven Brady is. Even after all the titles and the team and individual accolades, and after destroying the Chargers, he has that chip on his shoulder. The chip is older and showing some wear and tear, but it's still there and still pushing him.