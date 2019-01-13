Drew Brees Lifts Saints to NFC Championship with Win vs. Nick Foles, Eagles

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Michael Thomas #13 and Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrate their third quarter touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints advanced to the NFC Championship Game for the third time in franchise history after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 in the divisional round on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Drew Brees powered the Saints in the win, throwing for 301 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Alvin Kamara had 106 yards from scrimmage, while Michael Thomas caught 12 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown.

In what's likely to be his last game with the team, Nick Foles finished with 201 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

The Eagles got the ball to the Saints' 27-yard line with one minute, 52 seconds left in the game to get into position for a possible go-ahead score. Alshon Jeffery let a Foles pass slip through his hands and into the arms of New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore to deny Philadelphia's comeback attempt.

      

What's Next?

The Saints will play the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC title game, with kickoff scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET on Jan. 20. New Orleans and Los Angeles faced off in Week 9, with the Saints winning 45-35.

