WWE Royal Rumble 2019: Ranking the 25 Most Memorable Moments in PPV History

Ok, so this might be cheating a bit but "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's three Royal Rumble wins really should be recognized as one historic and significant moment over a span of four years.

From 1997 through his final Rumble win in 2001, no Superstar was more popular, marketable or beloved among wrestling fans than Austin. The Texas Rattlesnake guided the sport to heights never before seen and rescued WWE from an uncertain future. He was the undisputed face of Attitude and a star the likes of which we may never see again.

As such, he was routinely put into a position to be prominently featured and the Royal Rumble match was no different.

In 1997, he was a surging villain whose win was used to enhance his ongoing feud with Bret Hart. A year later, he was the hand-picked future of the company. By the time 2001 rolled around, he was coming off a neck injury and faced with competition to the top spot in The Rock. His win at that particular event was a reminder to fans that they were all guests in the house that Stone Cold built.

The only three-time winner, Austin remains the greatest competitor in the 30-man battle royal's long and illustrious history.