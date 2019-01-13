Trevor Lee Announces He Signed WWE Contract After 4 Years with Impact Wrestling

THOMAS SAMSON/Getty Images

Trevor Lee confirmed during an event Friday night he signed a contract with WWE.

Following his match at a CWF Mid-Atlantic show, Lee told the crowd he was joining WWE but still plans to wrestle for the promotion until dropping the CWF Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Championship (h/t Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin).

While he has wrestled for a variety of independent promotions, most fans recognize Lee from his time in Impact Wrestling. He was a three-time X Division champion and a former tag team champion during his run.

PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported in November that Lee had left Impact Wrestling and that WWE was interested in adding him to its NXT brand.

Lee might be joining NXT at the perfect time.

In December, WWE announced the newest influx of NXT stars moving to the main roster, and more are likely to make the same jump in the aftermath of WrestleMania 35 on April 7.

Lee should have the opportunity to make a big impression in NXT shortly after he arrives at Full Sail University.