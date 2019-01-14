Fantasy Basketball 2019: Ranking Sleepers for NBA Week 14

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Fantasy basketball is all about racking up as many counting stats as possible, so identifying sleepers for a week has some baseline rules.

1) Target players with no fewer than four games.

2) Look at recent trends; numbers over the last two weeks matter far more than whatever was happening in October.

3) Pace matters. Teams that play at a higher pace get more possessions and, thus, more opportunities to rack up counting stats.

4) Do they play the Knicks or Cavs? Because those teams are trainwrecks defensively.

With those rules in mind, let's check in on a few potential sleepers this week in fantasy.

1) Domantas Sabonis, C, Indiana Pacers

Games: PHX, PHI, DAL, CHA

Last 2 Weeks: 19.3 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 3.5 APG, 58.7 FG%, 38.3 FPG

Sabonis has already been a fantasy godsend this season, putting up a near-double double on a nightly basis while giving you solid passing out of the center position. Saying he's good is not especially new or illuminating news.

That said, he's on a hot streak over the last two weeks and has a four-game week with three juicy matchups. Aside from the tough individual matchup with Joel Embiid, Sabonis has a trio of what should be easy double-double games upcoming.

Deandre Ayton remains a defensive sieve, DeAndre Jordan has been bad defensively all season and coasting on reputation, and Bismack Biyombo is Bismack Biyombo.

Sabonis could wind up being a top-10 overall fantasy player this week.



2) Richaun Holmes, PF, Phoenix Suns

Games: @IND, @TOR, @CHA, @MIN

Last 2 Weeks: 12.8 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.3 SPG, 1.3 BPG, 75.7 FG%

Holmes isn't ever going to do much outside the paint, but he's an efficient low-cost option who can fill up the stat sheet in DFS format who should already be owned in season-longs. He knows his role and has even been flashing some extra passing skills, setting a season high with five assists in Wednesday's loss to Dallas.

The Suns don't have a great schedule, but it's not bad and there are four games on the calendar. Miles Turner presents a big shot-blocking force in the middle against the Pacers and the Raptors bigs have played solid defense all season. But Biyombo and Karl-Anthony Towns aren't scaring anyone and come as part of a Saturday-Sunday back-to-back that could swing weekly matchups.

3) Derrick White, PG, San Antonio Spurs

Games: CHA, @DAL, @MIN, LAC

Last 2 Weeks: 17.1 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.0 BPG, 66.2 FG%

Stop me when you've heard this before: The Spurs have found a gem late in the first round.

White has emerged as an integral part of San Antonio's rotation over the last couple weeks, particularly upping his scoring. His scoring average has more than doubled over the last two weeks from his season mark.

White's 23-point, eight-assist mark against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday was a national coming out party. But it was also simply the peak of a run that has been ongoing and has a decent chance to continue in a four-game week against mediocre defenses.

4) Bismack Biyombo, C, Charlotte Hornets

Games: @SA, SAC, PHX, @IND

Last 5 Games: 7.2 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 1.4 BPG, 53.3 FG%

The Hornets are going to keep giving him minutes while Cody Zeller's out, and Biyombo can add some blocks and rebounds while helping out in the field goal percentage category.

There's nothing he does that's going to jump off the screen and Wily Hernangomez should be getting these minutes. But while Biyombo is in the starting lineup, he's a viable fantasy piece in a four-game week.