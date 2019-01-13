Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Score as Barcelona Cruise Past Eibar 3-0 in La Liga

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Barcelona restored their five-point lead at the top of La Liga with a 3-0 win over Eibar at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Manager Ernesto Valverde handed Philippe Coutinho a recall to the starting XI, and the Brazilian set up Luis Suarez for the opening goal on 19 minutes.

Barcelona turned on the style in the second half as they cruised to a comfortable win. Lionel Messi tucked away the second for his 400th La Liga goal:

Suarez then prodded home his second of the night on the hour after some quick thinking by Sergi Roberto to seal victory.

Coutinho Still Has Future At Barcelona



Valverde opted to give Coutinho a first La Liga start of 2019 against Eibar, preferring the Brazilian to the in-form Ousmane Dembele.

The Brazilian has lost his place in the starting XI to Dembele due to injury and a lack of form, leading to speculation he could leave in the January transfer window.

Coutinho is said to be unhappy with his lack of game time and would consider a move to Manchester United, according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Richard Fay at the Manchester Evening News).

It was a surprise to see him handed a start, but it paid off as the 26-year-old put in an influential display in a comprehensive win for the Spanish champions:

Coutinho linked up well with Suarez to send the Uruguayan away for the first goal, his first La Liga assist since October.

He seemed to grow in confidence throughout the match and also offered a reminder of the flair he possesses:

It was a much-improved display by the former Liverpool man that should improve his confidence after a tough spell. He proved he still has plenty to offer Barcelona, and the club will hope he can kick on from here.

What's Next?

Barcelona face Levante in the second leg of their Copa del Rey last 16 clash at the Camp Nou on Thursday. Valverde's side go into the game 2-1 down after the first leg. Eibar return to action against Espanyol in La Liga on Monday, January 21.