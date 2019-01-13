Report: Brian Flores to Be Dolphins HC, Greg Schiano Could Be Next Patriots DC

Report: Brian Flores to Be Dolphins HC, Greg Schiano Could Be Next Patriots DCJanuary 13, 2019
The Miami Dolphins are expected to hire New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores once the Patriots' season comes to a close, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.
Rapoport added that former Ohio State coordinator Greg Schiano is a possible candidate to join the New England Patriots coaching staff this offseason and could even be hired as defensive coordinator to replace Flores.
