Report: Brian Flores to Be Dolphins HC, Greg Schiano Could Be Next Patriots DC

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are expected to hire New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores once the Patriots' season comes to a close, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Rapoport added that former Ohio State coordinator Greg Schiano is a possible candidate to join the New England Patriots coaching staff this offseason and could even be hired as defensive coordinator to replace Flores.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.