EPL Table: 2019 Week 22 Standings After Sunday's Premier League Scores

Manchester United made it six wins out of six under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford scored the only goal of the game to secure the victory that moves the Red Devils level on points with Arsenal in fifth place.

Sunday's only other Premier League fixture saw Everton beat Bournemouth 2-0 in a scrappy match at Goodison Park.

Sunday's Results

Everton 2-0 Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Manchester United

Premier League Standings (Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Liverpool: 22, +40, 57

2. Manchester City: 21, +39, 50

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 22, +24, 48

4. Chelsea: 22, +23, 47

5. Arsenal: 22, +14, 41

6. Manchester United: 22, +12, 41

7. Watford: 22, 0, 32

8. Leicester City: 22, +1, 31

9. West Ham United: 22, -2, 31

10. Everton: 22, +2, 30

11. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 21, -2, 29

12. Bournemouth: 22, -11, 27

13. Brighton & Hove Albion: 22, -6, 26

14. Crystal Palace: 22, -8, 22

15. Burnley: 22, -20, 21

16. Southampton: 22, -16, 19

17. Cardiff City: 22, -22, 19

18. Newcastle United: 22, -15, 18

19. Fulham: 22, -29, 14

20. Huddersfield Town: 22, -24, 11

Sunday Recap

Manchester United and Tottenham played out an entertaining game at Wembley with both sides having plenty of chances to score.

Harry Winks dragged a shot wide after being played in by Heung-min Son after eight minutes, before Jesse Lingard saw a shot blocked by Hugo Lloris at the near post minutes later.

Lloris also needed to be alert to deny Anthony Martial, as the visitors caused Spurs problems with their pace in attack.

Harry Kane did manage to get the ball in the back of the net on 30 minutes, but it was correctly disallowed as the striker was offside in build-up.

Spurs then suffered a blow when they lost midfielder Moussa Sissoko to injury late in the first half. He was replaced by Erik Lamela:

Manchester United edged ahead a minute before the break. Lingard cut out a pass from Kieran Trippier and played the ball to Paul Pogba.

The midfielder then picked out Rashford with a brilliant crossfield pass, and he raced through and fired a low shot past Lloris and into the far corner:

The chances continued to flow after the break. Goalkeeper David de Gea saved from Kane and Alli, while Lloris twice denied Pogba.

Spurs continued to press but found De Gea in inspired form. The Spaniard brilliantly denied Toby Alderweireld with his feet, and Spurs simply could not find a way past the 28-year-old:

United were penned back in the closing stages but managed to see out what is their most impressive win under Solskjaer so far.

Everton moved into the top half of the Premier League table after inflicting a sixth consecutive Premier League away defeat on Bournemouth.

Second-half goals from Kurt Zouma and Dominic Calvert-Lewin did the damage for the Toffees to ease the pressure on manager Marco Silva.

Bournemouth started the game strongly with Josh King having a chance saved by Jordan Pickford inside the opening 10 minutes. David Brooks then appealed for a penalty after tangling with Idressa Gueye, but referee Anthony Taylor waved the appeals away.

Brooks was causing problems and almost opened the scoring minutes later. The midfielder was played through and rolled the ball across goal and off the outside of the post.

The misses were to prove costly as Everton took the lead on 61 minutes. Lucas Digne crossed for Zouma to head home his first Premier League goal of the season:

Everton then wrapped up the victory in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Ademola Lookman raced down the left and cut the ball back for Calvert-Lewin to fire a low finish past Asmir Begovic.