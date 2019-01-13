Bob Kuechenberg Dies at 71; Former OL During Dolphins' Perfect Season in 1972

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2019

Players from the 1972 Miami Dolphins team, guard Bob Kuechenberg (67) and defensive tackle Bob Heinz (72) walk off the stage following a ceremony honoring the team at a football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bob Kuechenberg, a six-time Pro Bowler and member of the Dolphins' perfect 1972 season, died Saturday.

He was 71.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

