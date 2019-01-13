Report: Tom Brady Rested Knee Injury, Now 'As Healthy as He's Been' Since Opener

Report: Tom Brady Rested Knee Injury, Now 'As Healthy as He's Been' Since OpenerJanuary 13, 2019
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
The bye week was just what Tom Brady needed.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Brady is as healthy as he's been all season long heading into a playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Per that report, Brady dealt with an MCL strain this season that he suffered while running a route in a Nov. 11 game against the Tennessee Titans.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From @gmfb Weekend: #Patriots QB Tom Brady, once dealing an MCL sprain, is healthy now... while TE Rob Gronkowski will weigh retirement after the season. https://t.co/Phi1THkOCq
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Report: Gronk to Weigh Retirement Again After Season