Report: Tom Brady Rested Knee Injury, Now 'As Healthy as He's Been' Since Opener

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2019

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 30: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on during the game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The bye week was just what Tom Brady needed.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Brady is as healthy as he's been all season long heading into a playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Per that report, Brady dealt with an MCL strain this season that he suffered while running a route in a Nov. 11 game against the Tennessee Titans.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

