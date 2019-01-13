Report: Tom Brady Rested Knee Injury, Now 'As Healthy as He's Been' Since Opener

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The bye week was just what Tom Brady needed.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Brady is as healthy as he's been all season long heading into a playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Per that report, Brady dealt with an MCL strain this season that he suffered while running a route in a Nov. 11 game against the Tennessee Titans.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.