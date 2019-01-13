Devin Booker to Donate $2.5M to Suns Charities; 'My Favorite Accomplishment'

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Devin Booker is giving back.

The Phoenix Suns star has pledged to donate $2.5 million in total over the next five years to Suns Charities, calling it his "favorite accomplishment."

"We're going to find five deserving non-profit organizations, give them $100,000 each to help them continue doing what they're doing in Arizona to help the kids and the families that are in need," Booker said, per Shane Dale of ABC15.com.

"The game has done so much for me. It's changed my life in so many ways that I couldn't even fathom, but I think the most important thing it did to me is teach me values in my life," he added. "And as a leader, I feel like it's my duty and responsibility to give back to the community that we represent."

Booker's plan is to donate $500,000 per year over the next five years, working with the Suns Charities board of directors to choose where those donations go.

Booker, 22, is averaging 24.8 points, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season, shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from three.