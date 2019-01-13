Bobby Portis: 'Obvious' Kevin Durant Intended to Injure During Bulls vs Warriors

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 6: Bobby Portis #5 of the Chicago Bulls prepares to shoot a free throw during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on January 6, 2019 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)
Gary Dineen/Getty Images

There was no love lost between Kevin Durant and Bobby Portis on Friday night, as the two came together and had words after getting locked in a screen during the Golden State Warriors146-109 blowout win.

Portis was still annoyed with Durant after the incident a day later, saying he felt the Warriors star pulled his arm back and tried to injure him.

"Yeah, that wasn't inadvertent," Portis said, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. "If I would have done that, I would have got a foul call on me, defensive foul. I guess it's just who you're playing against. Everything is officiated different toward whoever it is, but if you look back at the video at the time, it was obvious."

Portis was held out of Saturday's 110-102 loss against the Utah Jazz with an elbow injury, noting that his elbow went numb after Durant pulled his arm.

Portis added that he believes his public perception makes him less likely to get calls from officials after his practice altercation with former teammate Nikola Mirotic before last season, when Portis punched Mirotic.

"I have that negative put on me like I'm a bad guy," Portis said. "Obviously, everything is officiated differently towards me. You don't care about that, but it's just what I made it cause of that incident last year. Everybody thinks I'm this bad guy when really I'm a really good dude. Image is everything, and I guess that's what my image is."

Related

    3 Takeaways from Bulls' Hard-fought Loss in Utah

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    3 Takeaways from Bulls' Hard-fought Loss in Utah

    NBC Sports Chicago
    via NBC Sports Chicago

    Bulls Crumble Down the Stretch in Loss to Jazz

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Bulls Crumble Down the Stretch in Loss to Jazz

    Teddy Greenstein
    via chicagotribune.com

    Kyrie Sounds Off on Celtics' Young Core

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie Sounds Off on Celtics' Young Core

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Jim Boylen, Bulls Reportedly Agree to New Contract

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jim Boylen, Bulls Reportedly Agree to New Contract

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report