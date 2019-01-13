Bobby Portis: 'Obvious' Kevin Durant Intended to Injure During Bulls vs Warriors

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

There was no love lost between Kevin Durant and Bobby Portis on Friday night, as the two came together and had words after getting locked in a screen during the Golden State Warriors' 146-109 blowout win.

Portis was still annoyed with Durant after the incident a day later, saying he felt the Warriors star pulled his arm back and tried to injure him.

"Yeah, that wasn't inadvertent," Portis said, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. "If I would have done that, I would have got a foul call on me, defensive foul. I guess it's just who you're playing against. Everything is officiated different toward whoever it is, but if you look back at the video at the time, it was obvious."

Portis was held out of Saturday's 110-102 loss against the Utah Jazz with an elbow injury, noting that his elbow went numb after Durant pulled his arm.

Portis added that he believes his public perception makes him less likely to get calls from officials after his practice altercation with former teammate Nikola Mirotic before last season, when Portis punched Mirotic.

"I have that negative put on me like I'm a bad guy," Portis said. "Obviously, everything is officiated differently towards me. You don't care about that, but it's just what I made it cause of that incident last year. Everybody thinks I'm this bad guy when really I'm a really good dude. Image is everything, and I guess that's what my image is."