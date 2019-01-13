TMZ Releases Police Video of Women Explaining Adrien Broner's Sex Crime at Club

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Boxer Adrien Broner is being accused of forcibly kissing a woman in a Cleveland nightclub in June, and a video of the accuser and a witness making their police report has now come to light.

TMZ has released the video in which a woman says she knew only that Broner was a boxer and that they had never met before the evening of June 9 at The Park Social Lounge, the night after Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

"I literally was just having a conversation with somebody, saw him [Broner] come in, didn't think anything of it. I don't know the guy, just know of him," she said.

"Next thing you know, all of a sudden, I'm laid flat on my back and he's on top of me. Literally all of his bodyweight. And he just starts kissing me, and he's pressing his bodyweight, and I'm trying to turn, but he kept telling me to shut up and telling me to kiss him."

She added that "he seemed intoxicated" and then explained nobody came to her aid when she tried to signal for help, but he stopped when startled by the flash from someone's camera.

Per Cleveland.com, Broner, 29, has pleaded not guilty to the felony sex charge.

Broner is scheduled to face Manny Pacquiao in a welterweight clash Saturday. The fight will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with the WBA welterweight title on the line.

Broner is 33-3-1 professionally. He has not won a fight since February 2017, losing by unanimous decision to Mikey Garcia in July 2017 before a draw with Jessie Vargas in April last year.