Report: Steve Sarkisian Will Join Alabama Staff Despite Cardinals OC Offer

Report: Steve Sarkisian Will Join Alabama Staff Despite Cardinals OC OfferJanuary 13, 2019
Former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who was reportedly connected to the Arizona Cardinals for the same position, will rejoin Nick Saban's staff at Alabama, per Dianna Russini of ESPN:
Dianna Russini @diannaESPN
While the Arizona Cardinals offered Steve Sarkisian the offensive coordinator position, sources say he will headed back to coach with Nick Saban at Alabama.
Sarkisian was Alabama's offensive coordinator in 2016 before joining the Falcons in the same capacity.
Under Sarkisian, the Alabama offense averaged 38.8 points per game, which was the 16th-best mark in Division I-FCS. The Crimson Tide reached the national championship but lost to Clemson.
Earlier on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that it was unlikely Sarkisian would head to Arizona:
Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo
Steve Sarkisian is unlikely to be joining Kliff Kingsbury’s staff as offensive coordinator for the #AZCardinals, sources say. That’s the way it looks as of now anyway. The team has spoken to a few candidates, including former #Giants HC Ben McAdoo, as @JordanRaanan said.
While it's not yet clear what position Sarkisian would be taking at Alabama, Aaron Suttles of The Athletic doesn't believe he'll be the offensive coordinator again:
Barrett Sallee of CBSSports.com felt the same way:
Barrett Sallee @BarrettSallee
If I woke up tomorrow with my head sewn to the carpet, I wouldn’t be more surprised than I would be if Steve Sarkisian becomes Alabama’s offensive coordinator.
Still, 'Bama needs coaching reinforcements on offense.
Co-offensive coordinator Mike Locksley is now the head coach at Maryland. His counterpart, Josh Gattis, is now the Michigan offensive coordinator. Quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach Dan Enos is now the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Miami.
Sarkisian may conceivably assume the offensive coordinator position he held in 2016 with those three coaches elsewhere. If so, he'll be in command of an offense that averaged 45.6 points per game, which was third in Division I-FBS. Quarterback and Heisman finalist Tua Tagovailoa will return, and the same goes for his top three receivers (Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle and Henry Ruggs III).
Alabama opens the 2019 season against Duke on August 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Report: Hurts Visits OU Campus Amid Transfer Rumors