HS Girls Basketball Players Avery Vansickle, Fran Belibi Connect for Alley-Oop

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Two players on a Colorado high school girls basketball team completed a jaw-dropping alley-oop during a dominant Saturday:

According to Sentinel Prep Sports, Avery Vansickle tossed up a perfect pass, and Fran Belibi threw it down with a one-handed dunk for Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, Colorado.



Per espnW.com, the alley-oop was the biggest highlight of Jesuit's 90-14 demolition of Heritage High School (Littleton, Colorado).

While Vansickle is a sophomore guard, Belibi is a senior forward who is committed to Stanford.

ESPN.com rates Belibi as a 5-star recruit and ranks her as the No. 23 overall prospect and No. 3 forward in the 2019 class.

According to espnW, Belibi finished with 23 points and 23 rebounds.