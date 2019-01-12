HS Girls Basketball Players Avery Vansickle, Fran Belibi Connect for Alley-Oop

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2019

SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 5: A shot of the hoop during the game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings on January 5, 2019 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Two players on a Colorado high school girls basketball team completed a jaw-dropping alley-oop during a dominant Saturday:

According to Sentinel Prep Sports, Avery Vansickle tossed up a perfect pass, and Fran Belibi threw it down with a one-handed dunk for Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, Colorado.

Per espnW.com, the alley-oop was the biggest highlight of Jesuit's 90-14 demolition of Heritage High School (Littleton, Colorado).

While Vansickle is a sophomore guard, Belibi is a senior forward who is committed to Stanford.

ESPN.com rates Belibi as a 5-star recruit and ranks her as the No. 23 overall prospect and No. 3 forward in the 2019 class.

According to espnW, Belibi finished with 23 points and 23 rebounds.     

Related

    Judge Rules HS Basketball Star Maori Davenport Can Play

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    Judge Rules HS Basketball Star Maori Davenport Can Play

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    LaMelo Ball Scores 14 Points in Spire's Win Over Trinity

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    LaMelo Ball Scores 14 Points in Spire's Win Over Trinity

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    High school basketball team under fire after swapping triplets at free throw line

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    High school basketball team under fire after swapping triplets at free throw line

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    No. 1 Recruit Has No Problem Playing with the Boys

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    No. 1 Recruit Has No Problem Playing with the Boys

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report