HS Girls Basketball Players Avery Vansickle, Fran Belibi Connect for Alley-Oop

HS Girls Basketball Players Avery Vansickle, Fran Belibi Connect for Alley-OopJanuary 13, 2019
Two players on a Colorado high school girls basketball team completed a jaw-dropping alley-oop during a dominant Saturday:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
These HS girls went D-Wade & Bron on the alley-oop 😮 (via @aurorasports) https://t.co/3v1VZoRDDR
According to Sentinel Prep Sports, Avery Vansickle tossed up a perfect pass, and Fran Belibi threw it down with a one-handed dunk for Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, Colorado.
Per espnW.com, the alley-oop was the biggest highlight of Jesuit's 90-14 demolition of Heritage High School (Littleton, Colorado).
While Vansickle is a sophomore guard, Belibi is a senior forward who is committed to Stanford.
ESPN.com rates Belibi as a 5-star recruit and ranks her as the No. 23 overall prospect and No. 3 forward in the 2019 class.
According to espnW, Belibi finished with 23 points and 23 rebounds.
