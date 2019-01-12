2019 AFC Championship Odds: Opening Lines Revealed After Chiefs Beat Colts

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Regardless of who wins Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots, the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to go to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship Game with a 31-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, and the early lines show the No. 1 seed as more than a field goal favorite over either team:

Kansas City finished the year with a 12-4 record before dominating a Colts team that had been red-hot coming into the day, so the respect is well-deserved. MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes also led the No. 1 offense in the NFL this season in both points scored and total yards.

However, the matchups in the next round could be difficult for the Chiefs with both teams already beating them this season.

The Patriots won a 43-40 thriller at home in Week 6, while the Chargers won in come-from-behind fashion at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 15. These results could make the Chiefs nervous next week with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Meanwhile, the close lines also indicate there isn't too much of a difference between the Patriots and Chargers going into Sunday's game despite New England being favored by four points, per OddsShark.