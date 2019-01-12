Steve Kerr on Luka Doncic's Rookie Season: 'I Think He's Already an All-Star'

David Berding/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is thoroughly impressed by what Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has accomplished during his rookie season.

When Marc Stein of the New York Times asked him about Doncic on Saturday, Kerr said, "I think he's already an All-Star."

Kerr's comments came before Sunday's road game against the Mavs.

The 19-year-old Doncic wasted little time in becoming an NBA star after the Mavs selected him No. 3 in the 2018 NBA draft.

Doncic is the leading NBA Rookie of the Year candidate with averages of 20.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, and he's shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three-point range.

In two contests against Golden State, Doncic is averaging 21.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

The Mavericks are 1-1 against the Warriors this season, and they are 2.5 games out of a playoff spot at 20-22 after going just 24-58 last year.

Doncic has seemingly re-energized a Mavericks team that hasn't reached the postseason since 2015-16 after previously making it in 15 out of 16 seasons.

The sensational Slovenian is already Dallas' best player, and he has Mavs fans excited for the future as the leader of a talented core that includes Dennis Smith Jr. and Harrison Barnes.