Steve Kerr on Luka Doncic's Rookie Season: 'I Think He's Already an All-Star'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 11: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after hitting a three point shot in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on January 11, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
David Berding/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is thoroughly impressed by what Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has accomplished during his rookie season.

When Marc Stein of the New York Times asked him about Doncic on Saturday, Kerr said, "I think he's already an All-Star."

Kerr's comments came before Sunday's road game against the Mavs.

The 19-year-old Doncic wasted little time in becoming an NBA star after the Mavs selected him No. 3 in the 2018 NBA draft.

Doncic is the leading NBA Rookie of the Year candidate with averages of 20.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, and he's shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three-point range.

In two contests against Golden State, Doncic is averaging 21.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

The Mavericks are 1-1 against the Warriors this season, and they are 2.5 games out of a playoff spot at 20-22 after going just 24-58 last year.

Doncic has seemingly re-energized a Mavericks team that hasn't reached the postseason since 2015-16 after previously making it in 15 out of 16 seasons.

The sensational Slovenian is already Dallas' best player, and he has Mavs fans excited for the future as the leader of a talented core that includes Dennis Smith Jr. and Harrison Barnes.

Related

    Kerr on Luka: 'I Think He's Already an All-Star'

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    Kerr on Luka: 'I Think He's Already an All-Star'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Jim Boylen, Bulls Reportedly Agree to New Contract

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jim Boylen, Bulls Reportedly Agree to New Contract

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    MRI Confirms Barea Has Torn Achilles

    NBA logo
    NBA

    MRI Confirms Barea Has Torn Achilles

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Will Tanking Teams Unload Before the Trade Deadline?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Who Will Tanking Teams Unload Before the Trade Deadline?

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report