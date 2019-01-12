Blake Griffin: Portrayal of Not Shaking Steve Ballmer's Hand Is 'Kinda Bulls--t'

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

A lot was made about Blake Griffin apparently snubbing Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer before Saturday's game, but the Detroit Pistons star denied that it was intentional after the game (warning: NSFW language):

"As soon as I'm done doing my pregame shooting, I make sure there is a path and then I take off running to the locker room and I don't stop running," Griffin explained of his usual routine. "... To tweet out something like that...I thought was kinda bulls--t."

The forward was competing in his first road game against the Clippers Saturday since being traded from Los Angeles last season. This led to some potential tension between him and the front office, and that seemed to come true when Ballmer tried to shake his hand before the game:

He said this was nothing out of the ordinary, although he also refused to say whether he would shake Ballmer's hand if given the opportunity.

Griffin did send a message on the court, scoring 44 points in a 109-104 road win for Detroit.

While the Pistons have had an up-and-down season, the 29-year-old has had a big year as he tries to show Los Angeles it made a mistake by dealing him away.