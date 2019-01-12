Report: J.J. Barea's Achilles Injury Diagnosed as Tear; Mavs Evaluating Severity

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2019

Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in Friday night's 119-115 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The veteran guard left Friday's game midway through the fourth quarter, finishing with 16 points and seven assists. Charania noted the severity of the tear is not yet known.

Barea has been used exclusively in a reserve role season, coming off the bench in each of his 38 appearances. He has, however, remained a key part of the team's rotation as the sixth man while the Mavs develop second-year guard Dennis Smith Jr. and rookie Luka Doncic.

Barea is averaging 10.9 points and 5.6 assists in 19.8 minutes per game.

The 34-year-old Barea is in the final year of his contract. Per ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon, the 13th-year veteran "has said he plans to play at least two more seasons." He has spent 10 of his 13 seasons in Dallas over two separate stints.

Barea, along with Dirk Nowitzki, was part of the Mavericks' 2010-11 championship team.

