EPL Results: Saturday's Week 22 Scores, Updated 2019 Premier League Table

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Liverpool scraped past Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League standings to seven points.

Second-placed Manchester City will be in action on Monday, when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Arsenal suffered a shock loss against West Ham United, and Chelsea narrowly beat Newcastle United. Here are Saturday's full results:

West Ham 1-0 Arsenal

Brighton 0-1 Liverpool

Burnley 2-1 Fulham

Cardiff 0-0 Huddersfield

Crystal Palace 1-2 Watford

Leicester 1-2 Southampton

Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle

Premier League Standings (Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1 Liverpool 22, +40, 57

2 Manchester City 21, +39, 50

3 Tottenham 21, +25, 48

4 Chelsea 22, +23, 47

5 Arsenal 22, +14, 41

6 Manchester United 21, +11, 38

7 Watford 22, 0, 32

8 Leicester 22, +1, 31

9 West Ham 22, -2, 31

10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 21, -2, 29

11 Everton 21, 0, 27

12 Bournemouth 21, -9, 27

13 Brighton 22, -6, 26

14 Crystal Palace 22, -8, 22

15 Burnley 22, -20, 21

16 Southampton 22, -16, 19

17 Cardiff 22, -22, 19

18 Newcastle United 22, -15, 18

19 Fulham 22, -29, 14

20 Huddersfield 22, -24, 11

A converted penalty from Mohamed Salah early in the second half was enough for the Reds, who didn't play up to their usual standards but kept a clean sheet for the win.

The Seagulls created few chances, and the penalty handed Salah a golden opportunity to secure the lead and eventual win.

Liverpool's defence continued its exceptional play, and it has been the driving force behind the team's league-leading form:

Declan Rice bagged the only goal for West Ham at the London Stadium in their 1-0 defeat of Arsenal. The Hammers easily handled the visitors, who played drab and uninspired football and barely mustered any chances.

The loss was the club's first away to West Ham in over a decade:

With Mesut Ozil not in the squad and Aaron Ramsey on the bench, creativity was once again a major issue, inviting even more questions about manager Unai Emery and his decision-making.

Chelsea had to work hard against Newcastle, who found an equaliser through Ciaran Clark shortly before half-time.

Pedro had opened the scoring, and Willian restored the advantage after the break following an assist from Eden Hazard. The Belgian has enjoyed quite the season, per HLN's Kristof Terreur:

Burnley secured a vital win over Fulham at Turf Moor in the fight against relegation despite failing to register a shot on goal. Own goals from Fulham's Joe Bryan and Denis Odoi canceled out Andre Schurrle's opener.

Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town served up one of the worst matches of the season, while Leicester City fell to their second defeat in their last three league matches against 10-man Southampton.

The Saints lost Yann Valery to a second booking after being put 1-0 up by a James Ward-Prowse penalty, but they went on to score again through Shane Long shortly after and held on for the win. Wilfred Ndidi scored Leicester's goal in the 58th minute.