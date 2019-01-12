Raiders Rumors: 2019 Home Games Likely to Be at 49ers' or SF Giants' Stadium

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders may not play at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum next season, but it is possible the team could remain in Northern California for 2019.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported Saturday that playing in the Bay Area is the "most likely scenario" for the Raiders next season, whether it be at Levi's Stadium (San Francisco 49ers) or Oracle Park (San Francisco Giants).

This follows a December report by NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai that the Giants' ballpark was a "distinct possibility." The stadium previously hosted a college football bowl game from 2002 to 2013.

Playing at the home of the Bay Area rival 49ers may be an easy solution from a logistical standpoint, but it's not the ideal situation for the Silver and Black.

"The Raiders don't want to play at Levi's, but from the league's standpoint this really would be a layup," a source told La Canfora. "All of the infrastructure is already there. It would be the cheapest and the easiest."

La Canfora notes, though, that the Raiders "still have not made significant progress" on finding a home for next season. San Diego, London and Reno, Nevada, have reportedly been discussed as well.



In March 2017, NFL owners approved the Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas. That put the franchise potentially without a home for 2019, as its Nevada stadium is not expected to be ready until 2020.

It is possible that the Raiders could remain in Oakland for one more year. However, the city's lawsuit against the team for its alleged "illegal move" complicates matters. Television station KRON (via KXAN) reported in December that the Raiders have taken their lease with the Oakland coliseum "off the table" amid the legal dispute.

There is no set timetable for the process of finding the Raiders a home for 2019, but due to scheduling concerns, the NFL reportedly hopes to have a resolution in February.