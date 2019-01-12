Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool's Win over Brighton 'Wasn't an Opera of Football'

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp was happy with Liverpool's display in their 1-0 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 on Saturday.

"I liked the performance," he said, per Nicholas Mendola at NBC Sports. "It wasn't an opera of football but it was a really nice song."

Mohamed Salah scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot at the Amex Stadium to move the Reds seven points clear at the top of the table.

Title rivals Manchester City play on Monday against Wolverhampton Wanderers, while third-placed Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester United on Sunday.

The result sees Liverpool return to winning ways after losing to City last time out in the Premier League and being knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round by Wolves.

Klopp also spoke about the importance of taking all three points on the south coast, per FourFourTwo.

"It was very hard earned and that's how it is. A massive, massive game," he said. "Everyone knows how difficult it is to go to Brighton."

Football writer Andrew Beasley noted that Liverpool's clean sheet at the Amex was a first this season:

The achievement was all the more impressive considering Klopp was forced to play a makeshift centre-back pairing of Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk because of injuries to Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez.

The versatile Brazilian impressed alongside Van Dijk:

Liverpool's win puts the pressure back on reigning champions City ahead of their visit from Wolves. Nuno Espirito Santo's side have an impressive record against the big clubs this season:

Pep Guardiola's team have already been beaten three times in the league this season and can ill afford any more defeats if they are to retain their title.