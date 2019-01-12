Ex-Pornstar Mia Khalifa Rips 'F--king P---y' Matteo Guendouzi on Twitter

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

After Arsenal lost 1-0 to West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday, midfielder Matteo Guendouzi would have been disappointed as he trudged off the field at the London Stadium. Upon checking his Twitter account, he may have been surprised at the identity of one harsh critic.

That's because ex-pornstar Mia Khalifa provided some scathing social media analysis of the young midfielder's performance and accused him of hitting the ground too easily (NSFW):

In the buildup to this fixture, which was won by 19-year-old Declan Rice's second-half goal, Khalifa had made it clear where her allegiance is when it comes to the Premier League:

It was a challenging afternoon for the Gunners midfielder, as Rice and Mark Noble took a grip of the battle in the heart of the pitch.

The Frenchman was bossed by his fellow teenager, was wasteful in possession and seemed unable to cope with the physicality of the West Ham players for long spells of the game.

Khalifa wasn't the only commentator on the game to criticize the Arsenal man, with the Associated Press' Rob Harris posting the following on Twitter:

Per Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror, Khalifa was at the London Stadium to attend a Premier League fixture for the first time.

Speaking to Arsenal Fan TV, she said she's a Hammer and that her favourite player is the club's record signing, Felipe Anderson.

Khalifa said she had some apprehension about the occasion, stating, "I don't know if beer bottles are going to be thrown, if it's going to be like Green Street hooligans."

However, it appears any apprehension she felt has faded, and she will have been delighted by her team's performance in the victory.