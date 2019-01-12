Liverpool's Fabinho Questions Timing of PSG Loan Rumours

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has shut down speculation concerning a move to Paris Saint-Germain and has questioned the timing of the rumours.

The Brazilian told L'Equipe (h/t Chris Burton at Goal), he never considered a move to the French champions and offered his view on the speculation.

"I never thought of going elsewhere. I know a lot of things were written in the newspapers, but it wasn't true.

"What's funny is that this PSG loan story came out just before our Champions League match [in November].

"And I had already experienced a similar story the day before the final of the Coupe de la Ligue between PSG and Monaco [in March 2018]. It's a strange coincidence, isn't it?"

Liverpool lost 2-1 to PSG at the Parc des Princes in the UEFA Champions League at the end of November 2018.

Fabinho was an unused substitute in the game, a decision that attracted criticism:

L'Equipe (h/t Sport Witness) reported on the eve of the match that the French champions had reignited interest in the midfielder and Liverpool could be willing to let him leave on loan in the January transfer window.

Fabinho responded to the speculation in December 2018. He told UOL Esporte's Caio Carrieri (h/t L'Equipe, via the Mirror's Mark Jones), he did not want to leave the Reds.

"I was told that there was something in the media, but I have never said that I wanted to leave Liverpool. I was aware that I would need to have patience and wait for my moment. I am happy at Liverpool, I don't have a single reason to leave."

The midfielder's comments have done little to stop the speculation:

Liverpool invested heavily to bring Fabinho to Anfield in a deal worth £43.7 million, per Rory O'Callaghan at Sky Sports.

However, he did not make his first Premier League appearance for the club until Liverpool's 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town in October.

He has gone on to prove his worth at Liverpool with a series of accomplished displays:

Fabinho's versatility has also proved useful, as he's been used to fill in at centre-back due to injuries to Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.