Cowboys Rumors: Jason Garrett Contract Extension Planned for Offseason

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2019

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to explore a long-term extension for head coach Jason Garrett this offseason, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport noted that a potential new contract is expected to be "pretty lucrative":

Garrett originally signed a five-year, $30 million deal in January 2015.

      

