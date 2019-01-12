Cowboys Rumors: Jason Garrett Contract Extension Planned for Offseason

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to explore a long-term extension for head coach Jason Garrett this offseason, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport noted that a potential new contract is expected to be "pretty lucrative":

Garrett originally signed a five-year, $30 million deal in January 2015.

