Watch: Luka Doncic Drops 29, Hits Clutch Go-Ahead 3 in Win over Timberwolves

Luka Doncic's Rookie of the Year campaign continued with another big-time performance Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Doncic led his Dallas Mavericks to a 119-115 victory by going off for 29 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds. It was his three-pointer with 22.9 seconds remaining that gave the Mavs the lead for good.
He came up huge in the clutch, giving his team the lead three times with a go-ahead bucket in the final 90 seconds. That is a feat no rookie had accomplished in nearly two decades, according to ESPN Stats & Info:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Luka Doncic is the first rookie with 3 go-ahead field goals in the final 2 minutes of regulation since Vince Carter against the Pacers on April 1, 1999. https://t.co/BlIrMbAdHa
The 19-year-old also joined some exclusive company his latest double-double:
It also marked Doncic's third consecutive game with 27-plus points.
