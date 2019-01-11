Clemson to Visit Donald Trump at White House on Monday to Celebrate CFP Title

Alex Wong/Getty Images

For the second time in three years, head coach Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers will celebrate their College Football Playoff championship with a trip to the White House.

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will host the Tigers in the nation's capital Monday:

Some teams (like the Golden State Warriors) have declined the invitation from the Trump administration in recent years, but Swinney said in 2017 that he viewed the trip as a "great experience":

While this year's visit comes just one week after the title game, a 44-16 blowout of Alabama, Clemson wasn't able to celebrate its 2016 championship in Washington, D.C., until June 2017:

Clemson is scheduled to hold its victory parade in South Carolina on Saturday.