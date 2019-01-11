Clemson to Visit Donald Trump at White House on Monday to Celebrate CFP Title

Clemson to Visit Donald Trump at White House on Monday to Celebrate CFP TitleJanuary 12, 2019
For the second time in three years, head coach Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers will celebrate their College Football Playoff championship with a trip to the White House.
President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will host the Tigers in the nation's capital Monday:
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
I look forward to hosting, right out of the great State of South Carolina, the 2019 NCAA Football Champion Clemson Tigers at the White House on Monday, January 14th. What a game, what a coach, what a team!
Some teams (like the Golden State Warriors) have declined the invitation from the Trump administration in recent years, but Swinney said in 2017 that he viewed the trip as a "great experience":
While this year's visit comes just one week after the title game, a 44-16 blowout of Alabama, Clemson wasn't able to celebrate its 2016 championship in Washington, D.C., until June 2017:
Clemson is scheduled to hold its victory parade in South Carolina on Saturday.
