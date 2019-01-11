Clemson to Visit Donald Trump at White House on Monday to Celebrate CFP Title

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 12: Clemson University President Jim Clements (L) and Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney (R) present two jerseys, one for President Donald Trump (2nd L) and one for his son Barron, during a South Lawn event at the White House June 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump hosted the team to honor 2016 NCAA Football National Championship. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images

For the second time in three years, head coach Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers will celebrate their College Football Playoff championship with a trip to the White House.           

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will host the Tigers in the nation's capital Monday:

Some teams (like the Golden State Warriors) have declined the invitation from the Trump administration in recent years, but Swinney said in 2017 that he viewed the trip as a "great experience":

While this year's visit comes just one week after the title game, a 44-16 blowout of Alabama, Clemson wasn't able to celebrate its 2016 championship in Washington, D.C., until June 2017:

Clemson is scheduled to hold its victory parade in South Carolina on Saturday.

