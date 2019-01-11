WWE Rumors: Kenny Omega Rejects Contract Offer amid AEW Buzz

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Kenny Omega reportedly turned down a contract offer from WWE with an eye toward joining All Elite Wrestling.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com), Omega will become a free agent Feb. 1, and he is expected to sign with AEW after rejecting WWE's overtures.

Omega lost the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 13 last week, which led to speculation regarding his future.

The 35-year-old Omega is part of The Elite with Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page and Marty Scurll.

Rhodes and The Young Bucks founded All Elite Wrestling along with Tony Khan, who is the son of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan.

An AEW rally was held Tuesday in Jacksonville, Florida, and several big signings were announced, including former WWE Superstars Chris Jericho and PAC (aka Neville).

It was also announced that AEW will hold a pay-per-view called Double or Nothing in Las Vegas on May 25.

That will mark the second big event put on by Rhodes and The Young Bucks following the success of September's All In show.

If Omega does indeed sign with AEW, he will give the brand even more credibility, and figures to be in a featured match at Double or Nothing.

Potentially missing out on Omega may not necessarily be a devastating blow for WWE, but he undoubtedly would have been a huge addition heading toward WrestleMania 35 in April.

