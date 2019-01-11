3-Star PG Scotty Pippen Jr., Son of HOFer Scottie Pippen, Commits to Vanderbilt

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Scotty Pippen Jr., who is a 3-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, announced that he will be attending Vanderbilt University, per a Twitter announcement:

Pippen Jr. is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, a six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls. He is a 6', 160-pound guard who also had offers from Colorado State, UC Davis, UC Santa Barbara and Washington State.

Pippen explained to Evan Daniels of 247Sports why he picked Vanderbilt over those schools:

"I picked them because I have a good relationship with the coaches," Pippen said. "I like the school a lot. I think it’s a great fit for me academically and athletically. I feel like they needed me at the point guard position."

Pippen also explained how he may fit into the Commodores' future plans when he steps on campus. "They just needed a point guard," he said. "They want me to come in right away and be able to play the point and help run the team."

Josh Gershon, a 247Sports analyst, provided a quick scouting report for Daniels as well:

"Pippen is a consistently improving point guard who is having a strong senior season after making a big jump as a prospect throughout the spring and summer with the Oakland Soldiers. He has good speed and improved athleticism, sees the court well and is a capable scorer from all three levels. Between his obvious bloodlines and constant improvement, there are plenty of reasons to believe in Pippen's future."

Pippen joins a strong class of 2019 that already included two 4-star recruits: 6'8" power forward Dylan Disu and 6'6" shooting guard Austin Crowley. He fills out a well-rounded class ranked No. 30 in the country by 247Sports.

That class may find opportunities to contribute sooner rather than later for a Vanderbilt program that is struggling: The team went just 12-20 last season and is 0-2 to start SEC play. The Commodores are 9-5, but they only have a No. 80 listing on the Ken Pomeroy College Basketball Rankings thus far.

Still, Drew is only in his third season leading the program and guided to the team to the NCAA tournament in his first season, so this class could help him vault Vanderbilt back to March Madness before long.