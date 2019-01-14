NBA Metrics 101: Building the Best Possible Roster Under the Current Cap

1 of 7

Malcolm Brogdon, SG, Milwaukee Bucks ($1,544,951)

2018-19 Per-Game Stats: 15.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.2 blocks

Dollars Per RPM Win: $591,935.25 (No. 8 in the NBA)

If our budget team needs a free throw in a clutch situation—whether earned during the flow of the action or following a technical foul from the overmatched opposition—Malcolm Brogdon will be prepared to knock down the freebie. He's missed only one of his 78 attempts in 2018-19, which puts him on pace to surpass the record (98.1 percent) earned by Jose Calderon in 2008-09.

But Brogdon, though he fails to earn headlines alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe, is more than just a foul-shooting ace. He's also a steady offensive presence capable of spotting up, cutting or serving as a primary facilitator, and his three-point prowess (42.9 percent on 3.8 attempts per game) and care for the ball (11.9 turnover percentage) will both boost this bench.

Donovan Mitchell, SG, Utah Jazz ($3,111,480)

2018-19 Per-Game Stats: 20.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.3 blocks

Dollars Per RPM Win: $928,800.00 (No. 19)

On one hand, the No. 13 pick of the 2017 NBA draft has functioned as a massive disappointment during his sophomore campaign, failing to build upon his sterling rookie results with a floundering jumper and an unshakeable desire to take over offensive possessions. Though his 20.7 points per game look rather nice, they're coming while he shoots 41.4 percent from the field, 31.6 percent from downtown and 79.6 percent from the stripe.



And yet, we're still picking him for this roster.

On the Utah Jazz, Mitchell is subject to constant defensive attention and often has no choice but to embark upon takeover possessions. On this supersquad, his turnover-averse play would remain valuable as he picks his spots more wisely and expends more of his energy on the defensive end. Either way, he's a massive bargain while operating on his rookie-scale deal.



Derrick Rose, PG, Minnesota Timberwolves ($2,176,260)

2018-19 Per-Game Stats: 18.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.3 blocks

Dollars Per RPM Win: $1,326,987.80 (No. 28)

Last year, Derrick Rose failed to stick with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz before earning minutes with the Minnesota Timberwolves through coach-player nepotism (coachatism?). His role gradually increased despite his woeful defense, errant shooting (5.8 points per game with a 46.3 true shooting percentage) and performances that paled in comparison to the underrated work of an inspired Tyus Jones.

But the narrative has shifted dramatically in 2018-19, to the point that a revamped jumper—he now releases on the way up rather than holding onto the rock too long—has made him a legitimate candidate to join the Western Conference All-Star squad. Rose is now averaging 18.9 points and 4.8 assists while shooting 48.6 percent from the field, 46.2 percent from deep (on 3.3 attempts per game) and 83.8 percent from the stripe. Everything is clicking.



Fortunately for us, he's still operating on the $2.2 million prove-yourself deal he signed to try again with the 'Wolves—a number that will inevitably pale in comparison to the pact he inks this summer.

Kemba Walker, PG, Charlotte Hornets ($12,000,000)

2018-19 Per-Game Stats: 25.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.5 blocks

Dollars Per RPM Win: $2,352,941.18 (No. 74)

When Kemba Walker signed a four-year, $48 million extension with the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 30, 2014, he was coming off a season in which he averaged just 17.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists while slashing 39.3/33.3/83.7. His offensive upside made him worth retaining, but he was little more than an inefficient gunner devoid of three-point range.

That's...changed.

Walker's continued growth as an off-the-bounce marksman has unleashed him as a devastating pick-and-roll force, and he's become a veritable All-Star lock as the unquestioned leader in the Queen City. He's running the show with extreme volume and has still upped his slash line to 43.7/35.6/81.7 during a season that's featured shooting dips after unabashed excellence in the previous two campaigns.

This floor general won't be a bargain after hitting the open market this offseason, but he's still operating on the final year of a deal that makes him one of the league's leading veteran values.