Russell Wilson to Attend Yankees Spring Training for 2nd Year in a Row

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will once again be spending part of his offseason on the diamond.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Thursday that Wilson will attend spring training with the New York Yankees this year. A 2010 fourth-round pick by the Colorado Rockies, the NFL star has taken part in camp on a number of occasions through the years, both with the Yankees and Texas Rangers.

New York acquired Wilson from Texas in February 2018 and invited him to camp. He went 0-for-1 with a strikeout in his lone appearance.

The second baseman is a career .229 hitter in two minor league seasons. The 5'11, 195-pounder has not played professional baseball on a full-time basis since 2011, as he began to focus on football, ultimately being drafted in 2012 by the Seahawks in the third round.

Choosing football over baseball has worked out just fine for the Virginian. The Seattle star has made six Pro Bowls while also leading the Seahawks to their first-ever Super Bowl championship in 2013-14.

He led the NFL in touchdown passes (34) in 2017.

While Wilson has no plans on stepping away from the gridiron to pursue his MLB dreams, he talked about his experience with the Yankees last year:

Wilson doesn't figure to see much action with the Yankees, which makes any chance of injury minimal. However, both he and the Seahawks have a lot at risk. Per Spotrac, the 30-year-old is entering the final year of his contract, which will pay him $17 million in 2019.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, per the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta, let it be known earlier this month that an extension was "very much in our plans."