Report: Michael Vick Resigns as Offensive Coordinator of AAF's Atlanta Legends

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick stands on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Former NFL star Michael Vick will resign from his role as offensive coordinator of the Alliance of American Football's Atlanta Legends, according to FootballScoop (h/t The Athletic's Jeff Schultz).

This news comes one day after former Minnesota Vikings coach Brad Childress stepped down as head coach of the Legends.

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

