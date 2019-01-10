Report: Michael Vick Resigns as Offensive Coordinator of AAF's Atlanta Legends

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Former NFL star Michael Vick will resign from his role as offensive coordinator of the Alliance of American Football's Atlanta Legends, according to FootballScoop (h/t The Athletic's Jeff Schultz).

This news comes one day after former Minnesota Vikings coach Brad Childress stepped down as head coach of the Legends.

