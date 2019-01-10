2019 Naismith Player of Year Odds: Zion Williamson Heavy Betting Favorite

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - JANUARY 08: Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at LJVM Coliseum Complex on January 8, 2019 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Duke won 87-65. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
Lance King/Getty Images

Duke's Zion Williamson isn't just the most exciting college basketball player in years: He's also the prohibitive favorite to win the men's Naismith College Player of the Year award.

According to Bovada (h/t B/R Betting), Williamson comes in at -200 odds to claim the honor, followed by Ethan Happ (+350), Dedric Lawson (+850), Grant Williams (+1000), RJ Barrett (+1100), Brandon Clarke (+1400), Rui Hachimura (+1400), Jordan Caroline (+1800) and Kyle Guy (+1800).

Williamson, a freshman, is averaging 20.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting a ridiculous 67.9 percent from the field. But that doesn't account for the full measure of his impact, as ESPN analyst Jay Williams noted:

It also doesn't account for the sheer watchability he provides:

Williamson is just plain old fun. It's a bit unfair that he's ridiculously good, too. 

