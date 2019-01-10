Tony Romo on Sam Darnold, Adam Gase Pairing: QB Has 'Peyton Manning-Like' Traits

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Count Tony Romo as a fan of the New York Jets hiring Adam Gase as the team's next head coach.

"I think putting him together with Sam Darnold is going to be a very good combination," the CBS analyst said Thursday, per Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today. "I think Darnold has some Peyton Manning-like traits, and Adam did a great job, obviously, with Peyton in that situation."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wednesday the Jets' plan to hire Gase.

The 40-year-old coach spent the past three years as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, accumulating a 23-25 record, but prior to that, he was one of the most well-respected offensive minds in the league. He was the Denver Broncos' offensive coordinator in 2013-14, coinciding with some of Peyton Manning's best career seasons.

In 2013, the future Hall of Fame quarterback totaled 5,477 passing yards and 55 touchdowns while leading the top-scoring offense in NFL history (606 points scored).

Manning has given plenty of credit to Gase for this production, and his endorsement for the coach might have helped land him the Jets job, as Jeff Darlington of ESPN reported:

While Darnold is not Manning, Romo offered high praise to compare the two as a former quarterback himself.

The 2018 No. 3 overall draft pick had 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 13 starts, but he also showed impressive flashes to let people believe he could be a star in this league going forward. Connecting him with a former quarterback coach could allow him to reach his full ability.

Darnold also gave his approval of the hire Thursday.

"It was a tough decision, but I think Gase and the things he's able to do, the way he's able to lead, I think is the best thing for our team," the quarterback said, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

We will see if the young player can make a jump toward looking like Manning in his second year.