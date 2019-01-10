B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: Montrezl Brings out 2 Pairs, Kyrie 5 'CNY' for Tatum

Thursday night's NBA schedule featured just eight teams in action, but with a pair of matchups in the national spotlight, players had the opportunity to put their sneaker game on display.

Among those in action were Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

    

Uncle Drew Warms Up in Concepts Collab., Plays in "Little Mountain" Kyrie 5

Paul George Debuts New Shoe (Read more about the PG3s here)

Russ Ready for Showtime

Montrezl Brought 2 Pairs out Tonight

Kyrie Lows Tonight for De’Aaron Fox

Looks Like Terry Got a New Puma Clyde Court Colorway

"Terminator” Customs for Langston Galloway

Friday features a fuller slate with nine games on tap, so be sure to keep an eye on the Association as the weekend progresses.

