B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: Montrezl Brings out 2 Pairs, Kyrie 5 'CNY' for Tatum

B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: Montrezl Brings out 2 Pairs, Kyrie 5 'CNY' for TatumJanuary 11, 2019
Thursday night's NBA schedule featured just eight teams in action, but with a pair of matchups in the national spotlight, players had the opportunity to put their sneaker game on display.
Among those in action were Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook and Paul George.
Uncle Drew Warms Up in Concepts Collab., Plays in "Little Mountain" Kyrie 5
Kyrie Irving hits the floor in Miami, as the @celtics look to win their 5th straight game! (7:00pm/et @NBAonTNT) https://t.co/lfSdaw1Q41
Paul George Debuts New Shoe (Read more about the PG3s here)
.@yg_trece debuts the @nasa x Nike PG3 on-court. 🎥: @nbakicks https://t.co/lRA3ft93zY
Russ Ready for Showtime
Describe Russ' pregame look in one word: ________ @okcthunder vs. Spurs // 9:30pm ET on TNT! 📺 https://t.co/KamW375gDC
Montrezl Brought 2 Pairs out Tonight
.@MONSTATREZZ wearing a custom “Bebe’s Kids” Air Jordan 8 tonight against Denver. https://t.co/Q6kuete8D6
.@MONSTATREZZ switched into the Air Jordan 13 “DMP” tonight against Denver. https://t.co/ktj45GAOEG
Kyrie Lows Tonight for De’Aaron Fox
🏀 @swipathefox’s #NBAKicks tonight! #SacramentoProud 👟: Nike Kyrie 4 low https://t.co/NzfiYWl6Y6
Looks Like Terry Got a New Puma Clyde Court Colorway
A closer look at @T_Rozzay3 wearing the Puma Clyde Court Disrupt in Miami. https://t.co/aPZPMMY7ad
"Terminator” Customs for Langston Galloway
Friday features a fuller slate with nine games on tap, so be sure to keep an eye on the Association as the weekend progresses.
