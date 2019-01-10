Browns Rumors: Vance Joseph to Interview for DC Job Under Freddie Kitchens

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Former Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph plans to interview for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator vacancy.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Joseph interviewed for the Arizona Cardinals position Thursday before meeting with Cleveland.

The Browns hired Freddie Kitchens as their head coach this week. Kitchens served as the Browns' offensive coordinator for the final eight games of the 2018 season, during which Cleveland went 5-3. The team moved on from interim head coach Gregg Williams.

