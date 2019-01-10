Sam Darnold 'Pumped' About Adam Gase Becoming Jets Head Coach

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Jets' hiring of Adam Gase wasn't praised in most media circles, but the person whose future will depend on Gase the most seems pleased.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News that he is "pumped" about the hiring:

"I couldn't be more excited about this, to be honest with you. I'm really pumped about this opportunity to be with Coach Gase … with his mind and ability to lead a team. He's a good dude. The excitement and the passion that he has for the game is very contagious. I think that will rub off on a lot of the guys. … I'm super pumped about this whole thing and couldn't be more stoked for the opportunity."

Darnold threw for 2,865 yards and 17 touchdowns against 15 interceptions during his rookie season. His development played a large role in the Jets' hiring of Gase, who has a reputation as a quarterback guru despite a shaky tenure in Miami.

