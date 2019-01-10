Sam Darnold 'Pumped' About Adam Gase Becoming Jets Head Coach

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2019

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold talks to reporters in the locker room in Florham Park, N.J., Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. The search for a new coach has begun for the New York Jets. After firing Todd Bowles on Sunday night, the team is focused on bringing in someone who will be able to lead a franchise that has missed the playoffs for eight straight seasons but has a promising young quarterback in Darnold and expects to be busy in free agency this offseason.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Jets' hiring of Adam Gase wasn't praised in most media circles, but the person whose future will depend on Gase the most seems pleased.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News that he is "pumped" about the hiring:

"I couldn't be more excited about this, to be honest with you. I'm really pumped about this opportunity to be with Coach Gase … with his mind and ability to lead a team. He's a good dude. The excitement and the passion that he has for the game is very contagious. I think that will rub off on a lot of the guys. … I'm super pumped about this whole thing and couldn't be more stoked for the opportunity."

Darnold threw for 2,865 yards and 17 touchdowns against 15 interceptions during his rookie season. His development played a large role in the Jets' hiring of Gase, who has a reputation as a quarterback guru despite a shaky tenure in Miami.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Darnold 'Stoked' to Have Gase as Coach

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Darnold 'Stoked' to Have Gase as Coach

    Manish Mehta
    via nydailynews.com

    Peyton Manning Recommended Adam Gase to Jets

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Peyton Manning Recommended Adam Gase to Jets

    Jon Heath
    via Broncos Wire

    Report: Fournette, Jags Meet to 'Clear Air'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Fournette, Jags Meet to 'Clear Air'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Darnold 'Super Pumped' About Adam Gase’s Arrival

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Darnold 'Super Pumped' About Adam Gase’s Arrival

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk