Report: Leonard Fournette Met with Tom Coughlin to Clear Air Before Next Season

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Leonard Fournette and the Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly taken steps to settle their differences in an effort to remain together next season.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Fournette met with executive vice president Tom Coughlin and other members of the Jaguars' front office to "clear the air and move forward together for 2019."

Fournette's status with the Jaguars became clouded at the end of the regular season.

Per Mark Long of the Associated Press (h/t News 4 Jax), the Jaguars voided the remaining guaranteed money in Fournette's rookie contract stemming from his one-game suspension after getting into a fight with Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson on Nov. 25.

Jacksonville drafted Fournette with the fourth overall pick in 2017. The 23-year-old had a solid rookie season with 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games to help the Jaguars win the AFC South and reach AFC Championship Game.

Injuries and the suspension limited Fournette to eight games in 2018. He only averaged 3.3 yards per attempt on 133 carries, as the Jaguars stumbled to a 5-11 record and a last place finish in the AFC South.