Jadon Sancho Says He Intends to Stay at Borussia Dortmund Amid Transfer Rumours

Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho has said he is happy in the Bundesliga amid speculation regarding his future.

Following a sensational rise at the German giants and a brilliant beginning to the 2018-19 campaign, Sancho has been linked with some of the biggest clubs in European football. Earlier in the season, the 18-year-old earned a call up to the England senior team on the back of his form.

Rumours have swirled at times as a result, although when asked about whether he intended to stay at Dortmund for the foreseeable future, Sancho was clear, per Stephen Crawford of Goal:

"I will. I just want to play football and I'm getting that opportunity here. I'm happy right now.

“[The language barrier] worried me quite a lot, but when I came and everyone started speaking English I got more comfortable. My German isn't the best but I'm learning, I have to learn.

“I've adapted really well. Obviously when I first came it was a bit difficult because I'm not around the corner from my house. But my family have helped me with that—and the club also."

It was reported by Sky Sports in October that Paris Saint-Germain are "very interested" in signing the teenager, with Manchester United and Arsenal "also thought to be keen."

According to Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News, former club Manchester City have first refusal on the player should they match any potential bid.

Nevertheless, it doesn't appear as if the Dortmund winger has any ideas of leaving his current club. Given the way in which his game has developed this season under the guidance of manager Lucien Favre, that's understandable.

Scouted Football provided the numbers behind what was a 2018 to remember for the former City star:

Duncan Alexander of Opta put the productivity showcased by Sancho during his time at Dortmund into context:

Not only has Sancho showcased his quality in the Bundesliga this season, his goals and assists have been vital to Dortmund putting together a surprise title challenge. As things stand, they lead Bayern Munich by six points at the summit of the German top flight.

In Dortmund's final game before the winter break, they beat Borussia Monchengladbach, who were then second in the table, 2-1. Sancho scored and starred in that critical win.

Alex Chaffer is impressed by how well Sancho is doing considering he's still in the nascent stages of his football career:

Provided he continues to turn in performances and offer Dortmund productivity in the final third, rumours will constantly crop up.

Still, Sancho left City in order to play consistent football at a high level and make strides in his career. He's doing exactly that, and provided he continues on this upward trajectory, there's no need for the England star to think about going anywhere.