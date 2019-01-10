Jon Jones Passes Drug Test from UFC 232 Fight vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

UFC fighter Jon Jones reportedly passed a drug test issued by the United States Anti-Doping Agency on Dec. 29, the night he defeated Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN reported the news, citing California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster. Jones was also tested by Foster's agency, but all tests that were issued that night returned clean.

Okamoto explained there were "no picograms of the M3 metabolite, which was the source of all the controversy and drama last month."

Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting provided context for that "controversy and drama," noting Foster allowed Jones to fight at UFC 232 because Dr. Daniel Eichner, the director at Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory (SMRTL), said "There is no evidence that DHCMT has been re-administered."

Eichner believed there was no evidence Jones took new substances since he was suspended for a positive drug test for Turinabol metabolites present in a July 2017 sample. He was fined $205,000 and saw his license revoked for that violation.

Foster accepted Eichner's conclusion the low levels of M3 metabolite found in Jones' tests were "most likely" from "residual levels from a previous exposure."

However, he required Jones to pass a steroid test—which he did—and enroll with the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) before he fought in UFC 232.

The match with Gustafsson was still moved to Inglewood, California, because the Nevada State Athletic Commission wouldn't grant Jones a license to fight in Las Vegas following the abnormal drug test.

That didn't stop him from handling his opponent with relative ease, notching a victory via third-round TKO to move to 23-1 with 16 wins by stoppage and retain the UFC light heavyweight title.